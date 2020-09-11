UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nornickel Suggests Russian Environmental Watchdog's $2Bln FIne Set Too High

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

Nornickel Suggests Russian Environmental Watchdog's $2Bln FIne Set Too High

First Vice President of Russian Norilsk Nickel company, Sergey Dyachenko, said Friday that the amount of fuel collected from the site of oil spill in north of Russia proves that the country's environmental watchdog set the damages too high

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) First Vice President of Russian Norilsk Nickel company, Sergey Dyachenko, said Friday that the amount of fuel collected from the site of oil spill in north of Russia proves that the country's environmental watchdog set the damages too high.

On Thursday, the company argued that the watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, was too hasty in filing its lawsuit against Nornickel. Rosprirodnadzor is claiming 147 billion rubles ($2 billion) in damages over the fuel spill at a power station that belongs to a Nornickel subsidiary.

According to Dyachenko, the company had collected about 12,000 tonnes of fuel from water, whereas the watchdog estimated the amount at 19,000 tonnes.

"The formula [for the damages] includes several elements, the amount of [contaminant] in the water is an important one. And now we have the amount. We can work on this number with experts. But it is clearly not the one that Rosprirodnadzor is trying to put into the formula," Dyachenko told reporters.

Nornickel has already spent 8 billion rubles on the clean-up, Dyachenko said.

"We have a special account where we show all of the spending because we understand that we will have to keep working with these numbers and discuss the funds spent on the clean-up with Rosprirodnadzor," Dyachenko said.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Oil Norilsk SITE All From Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

1 minute ago

Government College University VC given additional ..

33 seconds ago

NAB office clash case: ATC extends Capt Safdar int ..

35 seconds ago

Minister attends photo competition on Quaid death ..

36 seconds ago

Nisar Memon appointed new CEO Pakistan Railways

38 seconds ago

Quaid's death anniversary observed with solemnity

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.