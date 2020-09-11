First Vice President of Russian Norilsk Nickel company, Sergey Dyachenko, said Friday that the amount of fuel collected from the site of oil spill in north of Russia proves that the country's environmental watchdog set the damages too high

On Thursday, the company argued that the watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, was too hasty in filing its lawsuit against Nornickel. Rosprirodnadzor is claiming 147 billion rubles ($2 billion) in damages over the fuel spill at a power station that belongs to a Nornickel subsidiary.

According to Dyachenko, the company had collected about 12,000 tonnes of fuel from water, whereas the watchdog estimated the amount at 19,000 tonnes.

"The formula [for the damages] includes several elements, the amount of [contaminant] in the water is an important one. And now we have the amount. We can work on this number with experts. But it is clearly not the one that Rosprirodnadzor is trying to put into the formula," Dyachenko told reporters.

Nornickel has already spent 8 billion rubles on the clean-up, Dyachenko said.

"We have a special account where we show all of the spending because we understand that we will have to keep working with these numbers and discuss the funds spent on the clean-up with Rosprirodnadzor," Dyachenko said.