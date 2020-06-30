Nornickel to Start Pumping Contaminated Soil From Ambarnaya River Near Norilsk on July 1

The Russian Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining company said on Tuesday that operations to pump contaminated soil from the Ambarnaya river, located near its thermal power plant in Norilsk, where a massive fuel spill occurred in late May, will start on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Russian Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining company said on Tuesday that operations to pump contaminated soil from the Ambarnaya river, located near its thermal power plant in Norilsk, where a massive fuel spill occurred in late May, will start on Wednesday.

"From July 1, Nornickel starts operations on pumping the collected contaminated soil on the bank of the Ambarnaya River to a technological site near the Nadezhdinskiy plant for its subsequent separation.

We plan to finish this operation by September 5," Nornickel's Chief Operations Officer and First Vice-President Sergey Dyachenko said, as quoted by the company's press release.

Dyachenko added that the company would then proceed to the reclamation of soil in the affected areas.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.