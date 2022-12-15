UrduPoint.com

Nornickel's Management Should Prioritize Reduction Of Sanctions Risks - Rusal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The presence of Rusal as a shareholder will help to maintain the stability of fellow miner Nornickel in the face of sanctions risks, and the priority of the management of this company should be to reduce sanctions risks, Elena Bezdenezhnykh, Rusal's vice president of Rusal and Nornickel's board member, told Sputnik.

The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions against Vladimir Potanin, who, through the Interros holding, owns a 35.95% stake in MMC Nornickel, and is also the company's CEO. Rusal owns another 26.

25% stake in Nornickel. Nornickel itself has not been sanctioned.

"Rusal, as a key shareholder, is interested in maintaining the stability of Nornickel. We believe that the absolute priority of the current management of the MMC should be to mitigate sanctions risks. Rusal is not under sanctions, so its presence as a shareholder of the MMC will help to maintain the stability of Nornickel," Bezdenezhnykh said.

"We will continue to work in this direction in the interests of Nornickel, shareholders and all employees of the company," the top manager emphasized.

