MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian diversified miner Nornickel's IFRS net profit was down 16% year-on-year to $5.9 billion in 2022, the company said on Friday.

Revenue for the reporting period decreased by 5% to $16.9 billion.

EBITDA fell 17% to $8.7 billion. EBITDA margin was 52% against 59% a year earlier.

Nornickel also reaffirmed its 2023 capex forecast at $4.7 billion, down from $4.3 billion last year.