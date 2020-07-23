Norov lauds Chinese company for helping SCO states to counter COVID-19 pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Vladimir Norov has expressed his hope that joint efforts would manage to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the SCO member states.

He made these remarks at a ceremony held here at the SCO Secretariat to mark China's donation of humanitarian aid to SCO Member States as part of the efforts to counter the coronavirus.

The ceremony was also attended by President of the Chinese Foundation for Research on Economic Reform Kong Xinyuan and Shenzhen DEXIA Biomedical Engineering Board Chair Dan Kegan.

Norov thanked the management of the foundation and the company for helping the SCO Member States to counter COVID-19.

The Secretary-General stressed that the effective measures taken by the Chinese government to counter the coronavirus had made it possible to achieve certain positive results.

China's experience is worthy of study and implementation.

To date, China is helping a lot of countries and sharing its experience, showing its readiness to work together to counter the current global epidemiologic threat.

Kong Xinyuan thanked the SCO Secretary-General for his support and solidarity with the Chinese nation during this difficult time and stressed the foundation's readiness to make a contribution to the SCO Member States' fight against COVID-19.

He expressed his interest in promoting cooperation with the SCO Secretariat and SCO specialised agencies.

The Chinese Foundation for Research on Economic Reform was established in 1994 with the support of the Chinese State Council and the People's Bank of China. It was officially registered in the Civil Administration Ministry in 1995.