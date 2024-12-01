Norris and McLaren remain upbeat for team title

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Lando Norris and McLaren remained optimistic of clinching the constructors' title on Saturday after he qualified third behind George Russell and Max Verstappen for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

After failing to secure a front row start, Norris said he expected a tough race but added that he had a good chance of winning as McLaren seek to beat rivals Ferrari by at least 13 points to take their first title since 1998.

"It's not the position we were hoping for, but it was the maximum we could do for sure," said Norris.

"My lap was pretty good, but it wasn't quick enough compared to the others. I'm happy with my lap and that I got everything out of it, but not happy with the result."

Earlier Saturday, Norris gifted victory in the sprint race to McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri with a late positional swap that ensured a 1-2 triumph.

"Everyone saw how close it was between all of us for the whole of qualifying," he added. "There's not a lot in it which gives us hope that we can still go forward.

"There are some very quick cars behind us at the same time. We will look forward to it and I think we showed a good race today,

"I did have the benefit of being out front in clean air which is a beautiful thing, but I expect a tougher race.

.. I'm excited, but I think we have a great chance.

"We may not be as quick as the Mercedes and Red Bull showed how much they can improve so there's plenty of opportunity for everyone."

Team-mate Oscar Piastri said: "Not what we wanted, but while we are disappointed with third and fourth, we are still ahead of Ferrari and that's good for us."

With two Grands Prix remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, McLaren with 623 points lead Ferrari on 593 by 30, leaving Ferrari with a daunting challenge to close the gap.

"I felt like I did a good job," said Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after qualifying fifth. "Both of my laps were on the limit, but it was not enough. But it is the way it is - we have to maximise our points here and it is difficult for us now.

"But there is everything to play for on Sunday and that's when the points are scored. We were quite strong in the sprint, so that is a positive, but to be starting behind them is negative.

"So, we focus on ourselves and then see if it is enough."

Red Bull's newly-crowned quadruple champion Verstappen originally took pole ahead of Mercedes' Russell, but was dropped one-place behind the British driver by stewards for blocking his rival.