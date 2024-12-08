Norris Wins In Abu Dhabi, McLaren Seal Constructors' Title
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to seal McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998.
The pole-sitter claimed the team crown for the British marque after holding off the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the season-closing race under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.
Lewis Hamilton, who won McLaren's last drivers' title in 2008, overtook his teammate George Russell on the final lap to take fourth in his last race for Mercedes before his high profile move to Ferrari next year.
Norris, who was not even born the last time McLaren won the constructors' title, said over the team radio: "Congrats to everyone. Incredible, so proud of you all you all deserve this.
Thank you, it's been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too."
With Max Verstappen wrapping up his fourth straight drivers' crown in Las Vegas last month the last race focus was on the outcome of the team title.
McLaren went into the record 24th grand prix of the season 21 points clear of Ferrari.
They suffered an early blow when Red Bull's Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri who had started on the front row alongside Norris in a McLaren lockout.
But Norris drove a measured race from the front to fend off the Ferrari challenge, sparking wild scenes of delight in the McLaren garage.
nr/pb
