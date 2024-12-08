Open Menu

Norris Wins In Abu Dhabi, McLaren Seal Constructors' Title

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren seal constructors' title

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to seal McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998.

The pole-sitter claimed the team crown for the British marque after holding off the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the season-closing race under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.

Lewis Hamilton, who won McLaren's last drivers' title in 2008, overtook his teammate George Russell on the final lap to take fourth in his last race for Mercedes before his high profile move to Ferrari next year.

Norris, who was not even born the last time McLaren won the constructors' title, said over the team radio: "Congrats to everyone. Incredible, so proud of you all you all deserve this.

Thank you, it's been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too."

With Max Verstappen wrapping up his fourth straight drivers' crown in Las Vegas last month the last race focus was on the outcome of the team title.

McLaren went into the record 24th grand prix of the season 21 points clear of Ferrari.

They suffered an early blow when Red Bull's Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri who had started on the front row alongside Norris in a McLaren lockout.

But Norris drove a measured race from the front to fend off the Ferrari challenge, sparking wild scenes of delight in the McLaren garage.

nr/pb

FERRARI N.V.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Mercedes Hamilton George Las Vegas Sunday Oscar All From Ferrari Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World