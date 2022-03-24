UrduPoint.com

North America Air Defense Mission Capability 'Continues To Erode' - Commanding General

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 10:02 PM

The capabilities of US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to defend the United States and Canada is eroding and will continue to do so, US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who commands both organizations, said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

"Quite bluntly, my ability to conduct the missions assigned to USNORTHCOM and NORAD has eroded and continues to erode," VanHerck told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The United States has been under attack every day in the information space and cyber domain from competitor nations that were spreading disinformation, actively sowing division and fanning the flames of internal discord, VanHerck said.

"These competitors are also constantly seeking to exploit security vulnerabilities and policy gaps, especially in the cyber domain. They are preparing for potential crisis or conflict with the intent to limit decision space for our senior leaders by holding national critical infrastructure at risk," he said.

These competitor nations were also developing an extended capabilities to disrupt and delay the US ability to project power from the homeland and undermining the US national will to intervene to protect its allies and interests around the world, VanHerck added.

