North America Cross-Border Freight Recovers To Pre-Pandemic Levels - Transportation Dept.

Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

North America Cross-Border Freight Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Levels - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Truck and rail freight crossing the US borders with both Canada and Mexico in May nearly matched levels of May 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

"Total Transborder freight: $108.6 billion of transborder freight moved by all modes of transportation, up 93.8 percent compared to May 2020 but remained 1 percent below May 2019," the Transportation Department said in a press release.

Trucks moved $68 billion of freight, up 73.6 percent compared to May 2020, and down just 1.4 percent compared with $68.9 billion in May 2019, the release said.

The second most-used mode, railways moved $15.9 billion of freight, up 190.3 percent compared to May 2020, but down 2.2 percent compared to $16.3 billion in May 2019, the release said.

Crossing the US-Canada border in both directions, trucks moved freight valued at $30.9 billion in May, railroads $8.5 billion, pipelines $6.2 billion and aircraft $3.1 billion, the release added.

Across the US-Mexico border, trucks moved freight worth $37.1 billion, railroads $7.5 billion, ships $6.0 billion, planes $1.4 billion and pipelines $700 million, according to the release.

