North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels 12% in June - Transport Dept.

Freight shipped across the US borders with Canada and Mexico surged 41 percent in June from a year earlier, exceeding pre-coronavirus pandemic levels by nearly 12 percent, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Freight shipped across the US borders with Canada and Mexico surged 41 percent in June from a year earlier, exceeding pre-coronavirus pandemic levels by nearly 12 percent, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday.

"Total Transborder freight: $116 billion of transborder freight moved by all modes of transportation, up 41 percent compared to June 2020. June 2021 Transborder freight was up 11.8 percent compared to $103.8 billion in June 2019," BTS said in a press release reporting June shipments.

Truck shipments accounted for 62.3 percent of all transborder freight, with the top three commodities consisting of computer equipment ($13.4 billion), electrical machinery (10.7 percent) and vehicles including parts ($8.8 billion).

Rail freight accounted for 14.1 percent of the total, with the top commodities being vehicles ($6.2 billion), wood and related articles $1.6 billion, and minerals, including fuels, $1.3 billion.

For other transportation modes, ships moved freight worth $8.5 billion, pipelines $8.3 billion and planes $4.9 billion.