North American Leaders Commit to Cooperating on Semiconductors, Drugs, 'Humane Migration'

The leaders of the United States, Canada, and Mexico committed at the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) to cooperating on numerous fronts, including investing in semiconductor supply chains, combating drug trafficking, and promoting "humane migration," according to press materials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The leaders of the United States, Canada, and Mexico committed at the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) to cooperating on numerous fronts, including investing in semiconductor supply chains, combating drug trafficking, and promoting "humane migration," according to press materials.

US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for two days in Mexico City beginning Tuesday.

"By working together, the countries of North America are better able to address shared challenges, like climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and transnational criminal organizations trafficking and smuggling people and illicit drugs like fentanyl," according to a White House fact sheet.

In terms of economic cooperation, the countries plan to strengthen semiconductor supply chains across North America, including through organizing the first trilateral semiconductor forum with industry to adapt government policies and increase investment.

They will also cooperate on migration problems, including expanding legal pathways and other humane measures to address irregular migration in the region. In addition, the leaders commit to coordinating action on combating the trafficking of people, arms, and drugs.

They also plan to revise the North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI) to strengthen the continent's ability to respond to health security threats.