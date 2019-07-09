UrduPoint.com
North Atlantic Council's Visit To Ukraine Rescheduled For October - Ukrainian Official

Tue 09th July 2019

The North Atlantic Council's visit to Ukraine, which was initially scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, will now likely happen in October, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said on Tuesday

"The North Atlantic Council's [delegation] was due to be in [Ukraine] from July 9-10. In light of our elections [parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21], they decided to postpone the visit to a later date. That is likely to take place in October," Klympush-Tsintsadze said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

She pointed out that no precise date for the visit had been set yet.

The delegation is expected to be headed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The North Atlantic Council is the main political body of NATO that unites all member states of the alliance so that they could discuss various security issues.

After a drastic power change in 2014, Ukraine relinquished its status of non-affiliation with any blocs and has since been striving to join the European Union and NATO. In February 2019, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law enshrining these aspirations in the constitution. Both the European Union and NATO, however, have stated that it is premature to speak about Ukraine joining either bloc until the country meets the necessary criteria, which is likely to take years.

