UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Bund Becomes New Cluster For Foreign Enterprises In Shanghai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

North Bund becomes new cluster for foreign enterprises in Shanghai

North Bund, a new cluster of foreign enterprises in Shanghai, has helped Hongkou District attract foreign investment worth 1.28 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, according to Hongkou District Commission of Commerce

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :North Bund, a new cluster of foreign enterprises in Shanghai, has helped Hongkou District attract foreign investment worth 1.28 billion U.S. Dollars in 2019, according to Hongkou District Commission of Commerce.

Top-grade office buildings in North Bund, including Sinar Mas Center, Raffles City of CapitaLand and Shanghai Landmark Center, have met the high-quality working environment demands of foreign investors, attracting foreign companies to settle in the area.

At the same time, Hongkou District has further facilitated the business registration process by making all services accessible via one website and reducing 90 percent of the application materials.

Sixty percent of the world's top 500 enterprises in Hongkou District are now located in the North Bund area, according to the commission.

Related Topics

World Business Shanghai Same 2019 Commerce All Top Billion

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz leads PCB Blasters to 25-run win

58 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

12 minutes ago

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

21 minutes ago

Protesters Storm Presidential Administration Build ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish veteran Sainz bosses Dakar stage five

4 minutes ago

Police winning players meet DIG operations

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.