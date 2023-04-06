Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

North Carolina Democrat Swaps Parties, Giving Republicans State House Supermajority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 12:40 AM

North Carolina Democrat Swaps Parties, Giving Republicans State House Supermajority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham announced on Wednesday she is changing her party affiliation from Democratic to Republican.

"I have decided to change my party affiliation, joining the Republican Party, and have been welcomed with open arms by my colleagues," Cotham said at a press conference.

Cotham also added that the Democratic party has become unrecognizable to her, condemning what she calls the party's tendency to villainize people "trying to get things done."

Cotham, who won her election as a Democrat last fall by almost 20 points, secured a supermajority in North Carolina's state House with her change in party allegiance.

With 72 seats in the state house, Republican representatives now have the ability to override vetos from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Cotham, who has been vocal about her own experiences with abortion in the past, was not forthcoming with any policy changes that will follow her switch to the Republican party and has yet to divulge what legislation she will support during the briefing.

'I'm still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience," Cotham added.

Cotham, who was a teacher before running for office, has over 10 years of experience in the House.

Related Topics

Election Governor Same From

Recent Stories

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

49 minutes ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

49 minutes ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

57 minutes ago
 French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to D ..

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Ri ..

54 minutes ago
 Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days ..

Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days - Reports

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.