North Carolina Governor Orders Removal Of Confederate Monuments On Capitol Grounds

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:40 AM

North Carolina Governor Orders Removal of Confederate Monuments on Capitol Grounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) All Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds in the US state of North Carolina will be removed in the interest of public safety after the recent toppling of several statues, Governor Roy Cooper said.

"I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety. I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site," Cooper wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

The governor added that he firmly believed that monuments in support of white supremacy should no longer stand in US cities.

"Monuments to white supremacy don't belong in places of allegiance, and it's past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way," Cooper added.

On Friday, two statues on the Confederate monument outside the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh were toppled by protesters. One of the statues was subsequently hanged from a light post, according to domestic media reports.

Statues and monuments commemorating individuals linked with racism or slavery have become a target for protesters who have been demonstrating against racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

