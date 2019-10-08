UrduPoint.com
North China Customs Seize 63 Ivory Products

Customs officers of north China's Tianjin Municipality have intercepted 63 ivory items weighing 5.3 kg, the customs said on Tuesday

Three crew members of a ship at the Tianjin Port were suspected of smuggling ivory products, with one under coercive measures.

Three crew members of a ship at the Tianjin Port were suspected of smuggling ivory products, with one under coercive measures.

Further investigation is underway.

The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and all ivory products in 2015 and ended commercial processing and sales of ivory at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.

