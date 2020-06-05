UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Dakota Activates National Guard Ahead Of George Floyd Protest In Fargo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

North Dakota Activates National Guard Ahead of George Floyd Protest in Fargo - Reports

The North Dakota National Guard has been sent to the border with Minnesota ahead of a George Floyd protest in the city of Fargo later in the day, ABC News TV channel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The North Dakota National Guard has been sent to the border with Minnesota ahead of a George Floyd protest in the city of Fargo later in the day, ABC news tv channel reported on Friday.

The event is planned to take place Friday afternoon in the city's Island Park. According to the broadcaster, Governor Doug Burgum decided on Wednesday to activate the troops in light of threats received by the authorities.

"We have a company sized element from the 131 Military Police Battalion supporting this mission.

Roughly 160 Soldiers," a North Dakota National Guard spokesman told the TV channel.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Company Died Man George Fargo Minneapolis May Border Event TV From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

60 minutes ago

Sufficient wheat reserves available: Syed Fakhar I ..

1 minute ago

AAC visit petrol pumps, takes notice of over charg ..

1 minute ago

French Police Ban Two George Floyd Protests Near U ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.