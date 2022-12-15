UrduPoint.com

North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok From State-Owned Devices Citing Security Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 02:00 AM

North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok From State-Owned Devices Citing Security Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) North Dakota governor Doug Burgum has banned TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies over alleged national security concerns, the governor's office said in a press release.

"Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order banning the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns," the press release said.

The order prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network, the release said.

On Tuesday, US Senator Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the Chinese social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States.

According to Rubio, the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, is required by Chinese law to make the application's data available to the Chinese Communist Party, which poses a risk of TikTok being used as a spying tool.

The previous US administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in 2020 in order to protect Americans' privacy. The Biden administration did not continue to fight for the implementation of the predecessor's initiative. However, recently the accusations against the company have started to resume.

Related Topics

Governor China Social Media Company United States 2020 From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

2 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

2 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

2 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

2 hours ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

2 hours ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.