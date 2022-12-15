North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok From State-Owned Devices Citing Security Concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) North Dakota governor Doug Burgum has banned TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies over alleged national security concerns, the governor's office said in a press release.

"Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order banning the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns," the press release said.

The order prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network, the release said.

On Tuesday, US Senator Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the Chinese social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States.

According to Rubio, the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, is required by Chinese law to make the application's data available to the Chinese Communist Party, which poses a risk of TikTok being used as a spying tool.

The previous US administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in 2020 in order to protect Americans' privacy. The Biden administration did not continue to fight for the implementation of the predecessor's initiative. However, recently the accusations against the company have started to resume.