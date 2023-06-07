North Dakota Governor Burgum Joins 2024 Presidential Run

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced that he will join the Republican Primary race for the 2024 presidential election.

"To unlock the best of America, we need a leader who's clearly focused on three things: economy, energy, and national security. That is why today I am officially announcing I'm running for the president of the United States of America," Burgum said during a rally.

The US economy is the top priority, Burgum said, describing current US woes as "Biden-induced inflation."

Burgum during the speech emphasized the need for US energy independence, underscoring that the United States must increase production and become less dependent on foreign supply.

Moreover, Burgum labeled Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and the drug cartels as the common enemies to the US public.

The Republican primary race has widened recently with several well-known candidates. It includes former President Donald Trump, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make an official announcement soon as well.