WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday joined a crowded race for the Republican nomination for presidency.

"We need a change in the White House. We need a new leader for a changing economy. That's why I'm announcing my run for president today," Burgum wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal.

Burgum, 66, described his experience of building a company, which grew from a small startup to a big and successful business, despite concerns that it is impossible to reach ambitious goals in such a rural area as North Dakota. He promised Americans that he knows how to do the same things nationwide.

The North Dakota governor called on his compatriots to focus on innovation and energy production, which he says will allow the US to strengthen the positions of its Currency and to prevent wars abroad.

He also emphasized the need to make the economy a top priority and put inflation under control.

Burgum called for strengthening America's national security. "We must rebuild our military and re-establish our nation's position of strength to win the cold war with China," he said.

Besides Burgum, the GOP lineup for the presidential nomination includes former US President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.