North Dakota Governor To Announce Presidential Campaign On June 7 - Reports

Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum is planning to make a major announcement about his nomination for the presidency on June 7, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing sources familiar with his plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum is planning to make a major announcement about his nomination for the presidency on June 7, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing sources familiar with his plan.

Burgum, 66, will follow Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who joined the Republican presidential race earlier this week.

Two people, who are familiar with Burgum's plans, said that the governor might invest his own funds in the campaign, as he did already in the past. They also noted that he has already recorded television ads for his potential bid, according to the report.

As multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race. However, many people in the states are ready to support alternative candidates, the report added.

Burgum, who was first elected in 2016, made his fortune in software and developed his company from a small startup to a big entity acquired by microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001.

Besides Trump, Scott and DeSantis, the Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.