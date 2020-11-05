UrduPoint.com
North Korea Adopts Anti-Smoking Law For Public Places - Reports

Thu 05th November 2020

North Korea Adopts Anti-Smoking Law for Public Places - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea has adopted an anti-smoking law that bans smoking in public places and various organizations and institutions, the country's state-run media reported on Thursday.

According to Korean Central news Agency (KCNA), the law is aimed at protecting the lives and health of the North Korean people and providing more cultured and hygienic living environments by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes.

Under the new law, smoking is forbidden in places for political and ideological education, public places, commercial and public catering facilities, different organizations and enterprises.

The law was adopted amid the fact that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is known to be a heavy smoker, who is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand in photographs in state media.

