North Korea Adopts Law on Protection of 'State Secret' - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) North Korea adopted a new law on the protection of "state secret" at a plenary meeting oft the country's parliament to ensure national security and develop the socialist system in the country, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

At the same time, the media outlet provided no further details on the nature of the state secret and no information on whether it was only one secret or multiple ones the law was referring to.

Meanwhile, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing observers, that the goal of the new law was allegedly to tighten state control and discipline amid "protracted economic challenges" in North Korea.

During the meeting, lawmakers also adopted a number of other laws as well, including the ones on management of railway, loans and national symbols, among other things, according to the KCNA.

In addition, the plenary meeting "stressed the need for the socialist law-observance guidance committees at all levels to conduct effective education in law observance" as regards newly-adopted laws, the news agency reported.