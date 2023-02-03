UrduPoint.com

North Korea Adopts Law On Protection Of 'State Secret' - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

North Korea Adopts Law on Protection of 'State Secret' - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) North Korea adopted a new law on the protection of "state secret" at a plenary meeting oft the country's parliament to ensure national security and develop the socialist system in the country, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

At the same time, the media outlet provided no further details on the nature of the state secret and no information on whether it was only one secret or multiple ones the law was referring to.

Meanwhile, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing observers, that the goal of the new law was allegedly to tighten state control and discipline amid "protracted economic challenges" in North Korea.

During the meeting, lawmakers also adopted a number of other laws as well, including the ones on management of railway, loans and national symbols, among other things, according to the KCNA.

In addition, the plenary meeting "stressed the need for the socialist law-observance guidance committees at all levels to conduct effective education in law observance" as regards newly-adopted laws, the news agency reported.

Related Topics

Education Parliament Same North Korea Media All

Recent Stories

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

7 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

2 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

5 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.