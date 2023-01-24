MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) North Korean state television aired a documentary devoted to the country's success in the fight against the pandemic in 2022 while also recognizing the health system inefficiencies and the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, South Korea's Yonhap news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The documentary presents Pyongyang's anti-virus measures taken since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in May 2022, to the declared victory over the pandemic three months later, in August.

"The threat of the malicious virus invading our territory was a problem, but the bigger problem was that the country had weak quarantine and health infrastructures, and we had to get through an unprecedented crisis when the economy was in a very difficult situation from the two-year virus crisis," according to a quote from the documentary cited by Yonhap.

The documentary hailed the country's efforts undertaken to successfully address the pandemic in about 80 days, calling it a "miracle on this planet" and an "unprecedented event," the media outlet reported.

On August 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the victory over the coronavirus outbreak in the country. North Korea's state media has been covering the country's successful anti-virus measures amid efforts to tighten discipline and prevent the spread of the COVID-19.