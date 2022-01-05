(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) North Korea allegedly fired one ballistic missile from the interior part of the country towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea early on Wednesday fired an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan. This was the first possible test of North Korean weapons this year.

The previous one took place on October 19, 2021, when North Korea tested a new submarine ballistic missile.

"North Korea today at about 8:10 a.m. fired one presumably ballistic missile from the interior part of the country towards the Sea of Japan. The intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis of the additional information," the military told reporters in a statement.

As noted by Yonhap news agency, the launch from the interior part of the country means that the rocket was fired from a ground-based launcher.