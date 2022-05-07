UrduPoint.com

North Korea Allegedly Tests Submarine Ballistic Missile - South Korean Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 12:53 PM

A projectile launched by North Korea on Saturday presumably was a submarine ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A projectile launched by North Korea on Saturday presumably was a submarine ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Today at 14:07 (05:07 GMT) the South Korean military detected a short-range ballistic missile, presumably a submarine ballistic missile, launched by North Korea from the sea near Sinpho Port toward the Sea of Japan," the military officials told a briefing.

The range and highest altitude of the projectile are being analyzed in collaboration with US intelligence agencies. The South Korean military is maintaining readiness and is monitoring the activity of the North Korean military in the event of additional launches, the officials added.

The current launch is the 15th missile test conducted by North Korea this year. Previously, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on May 4. At that time Pyongyang refrained from officially announcing the launch and refused to comment on what kind of projectile it was. According to South Korean and Japanese military, it was a ballistic missile, which flew 470 kilometers (292 miles), with a maximum altitude of 780 kilometers and the highest speed of Mach 11.

The last time Pyongyang announced a submarine-launched ballistic missile test was in October 2021.

