North Korea Announces Amnesty to Mark Birthday of Former Leaders - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has granted amnesty to prisoners sentenced for "crimes against the nation" to mark the 110th birthday of President Kim Il Sung and the 80th birthday of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has granted amnesty to prisoners sentenced for "crimes against the nation" to mark the 110th birthday of President Kim Il Sung and the 80th birthday of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The amnesty will go into effect on January 30.

North Korea's cabinet and other relevant authorities were ordered to take practical measures to help those released to "resume normal life and work," the report read.

The number of prisoners to be released was not specified.

North Korea marks the anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birthday on February 16 and that of Kim Il Sung on April 15.

A previous amnesty in North Korea was declared in August 2020 on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea and entailed a pardon of offenders convicted of the same type of crime.