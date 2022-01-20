UrduPoint.com

North Korea Announces Amnesty To Mark Birthday Of Former Leaders - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:19 PM

North Korea Announces Amnesty to Mark Birthday of Former Leaders - State Media

The Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has granted amnesty to prisoners sentenced for "crimes against the nation" to mark the 110th birthday of President Kim Il Sung and the 80th birthday of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has granted amnesty to prisoners sentenced for "crimes against the nation" to mark the 110th birthday of President Kim Il Sung and the 80th birthday of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The amnesty will go into effect on January 30.

North Korea's cabinet and other relevant authorities were ordered to take practical measures to help those released to "resume normal life and work," the report read.

The number of prisoners to be released was not specified.

North Korea marks the anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birthday on February 16 and that of Kim Il Sung on April 15.

A previous amnesty in North Korea was declared in August 2020 on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea and entailed a pardon of offenders convicted of the same type of crime.

Related Topics

Assembly Same North Korea Kim Jong January February April August 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

4 minutes ago
 Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Su ..

Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

4 minutes ago
 Turkey, Qatar Reach Deal With Taliban on Security ..

Turkey, Qatar Reach Deal With Taliban on Security at Kabul Airport - Ministry So ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Ex ..

Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1 - Health ..

4 minutes ago
 MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney t ..

MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney transplant

7 minutes ago
 81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.