North Korea Announces Test-Firing Of Two Cruise Missiles From Submarine - Reports

Published March 13, 2023

North Korea Announces Test-Firing of Two Cruise Missiles From Submarine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) North Korea says it has test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine ahead of the upcoming US-South Korea military drills, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

Meanwhile, the South Korean military said on Monday that North Korea had launched one unidentified missile from a submarine, according to Yonhap.

The missile was launched on Sunday from North Korea's eastern coastal city of Sinpo, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a statement quoted by Yonhap on Monday.

