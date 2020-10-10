UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Appears To Have Staged 75th Anniversary Military Parade - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

North Korea Appears to Have Staged 75th Anniversary Military Parade - Reports

South Korean intelligence is yet to establish whether North Korea has staged its massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, media reported Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) South Korean intelligence is yet to establish whether North Korea has staged its massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, media reported Saturday.

According to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said in a brief statement that a military parade held at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday (19:00 GMT on Friday) may have been the main event.

"Signs have been detected that North Korea conducted a military parade at the Kim Il-sung square at dawn by mobilizing a large number of equipment and personnel," the JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Pyongyang did not provide a live feed of the parade, which was expected to showcase the country's latest military developments, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the agency reported.

"South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities have been analyzing (the event), including the possibility that it could be the main event, (not a rehearsal)," it added.

Nor is it clear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade, Seoul's military intelligence body told Yonhap.

The agency reported that Pyongyang's Korean Central Television could still broadcast that parade over the weekend.

North Korea tends to mark every fifth and tenth anniversary of founding with larger parades showboating the country's perceived military might.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong May Media Event TV

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

9 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azh ..

44 minutes ago

Police arrest notorious criminal wanted in terrori ..

46 seconds ago

Accused arrested involved in firing on police

48 seconds ago

PM asks banks to provide easy loans to youths

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.