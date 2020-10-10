North Korea Appears to Have Staged 75th Anniversary Military Parade - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korean intelligence is yet to establish whether North Korea has staged its massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, media reported Saturday

According to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said in a brief statement that a military parade held at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday (19:00 GMT on Friday) may have been the main event.

"Signs have been detected that North Korea conducted a military parade at the Kim Il-sung square at dawn by mobilizing a large number of equipment and personnel," the JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Pyongyang did not provide a live feed of the parade, which was expected to showcase the country's latest military developments, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the agency reported.

"South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities have been analyzing (the event), including the possibility that it could be the main event, (not a rehearsal)," it added.

Nor is it clear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade, Seoul's military intelligence body told Yonhap.

The agency reported that Pyongyang's Korean Central Television could still broadcast that parade over the weekend.

North Korea tends to mark every fifth and tenth anniversary of founding with larger parades showboating the country's perceived military might.