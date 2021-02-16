North Korea Attempted to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Technology From Pfizer - Reports

North Korea allegedly tried to hack into Pfizer's systems and steal COVID-19 technology and treatment, Yonhap news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service

The Gavi vaccine alliance said earlier this month that North Korea had asked for COVID-19 vaccines and was expected to get almost 2 million doses.