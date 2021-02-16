UrduPoint.com
North Korea Attempted To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Technology From Pfizer - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:11 PM

North Korea allegedly tried to hack into Pfizer's systems and steal COVID-19 technology and treatment, Yonhap news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) North Korea allegedly tried to hack into Pfizer's systems and steal COVID-19 technology and treatment, Yonhap news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service.

The Gavi vaccine alliance said earlier this month that North Korea had asked for COVID-19 vaccines and was expected to get almost 2 million doses.

