North Korea Blasts Japan For Including Disputed Islets On Olympics Map

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:35 PM

North Korea Blasts Japan for Including Disputed Islets on Olympics Map

North Korea's state media on Friday accused Tokyo of imperial ambitions after the latter labeled the disputed Dokdo islets as Japanese territory on the Olympics map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) North Korea's state media on Friday accused Tokyo of imperial ambitions after the latter labeled the disputed Dokdo islets as Japanese territory on the Olympics map.

The Korean Central news Agency said the first Olympic torch relay map marking the disputed stretch of land as Japanese was posted in 2019.

Despite the "public call for deleting the map," Tokyo has "arrogantly" refused to do it, the media stated.

The KCNA went on to accuse Japan of using the international sports event to realize "its ambition for invasion."

"Tok Island [another name for Dokdo] is an eternal inalienable territory of the Korean nation," it stressed.

The islets have been a bone of contention in Japanese-Korean relations, given the land's geostrategic location and rich natural resources.

