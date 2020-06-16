UrduPoint.com
North Korea Blows Up Liaison Office With South: Unification Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:06 PM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :North Korea blew up a liaison office with the South in the border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, Seoul's Unification ministry said, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the office of the spokesman for the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said in a one-line alert sent to reporters.

