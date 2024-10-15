North Korea Blows Up Roads Connecting To South
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) North Korea blew up sections of the deeply symbolic roads connecting it to the South on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, adding it had conducted a "counter-fire" operation in response.
Pyongyang's military last week vowed to permanently seal its southern border after spending months laying mines and building anti-tank barriers in the wake of leader Kim Jong Un declaring the South his country's "principal enemy".
The North also accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets on the capital Pyongyang, with Kim convening a security meeting to direct a plan of "immediate military action" in response, state media reported Tuesday.
"North Korea has detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday, referring to inter-Korean infrastructure that once connected the two countries.
