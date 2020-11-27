North Korea Builds 2,300 Houses for Residents of Typhoon-Hit Mining Town - State Media

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) North Korea has completed the construction of houses for about 2,300 households living in an eastern mining town in the Komdok area, which was severely hit by a powerful typhoon in September, the country's state-run media reported on Friday.

According to the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA), Typhoon Maysak left the mining town "under muddy water and stones." Media previously reported that the typhoon had destroyed over 2,000 houses, dozens of public buildings, about 40 miles of roads and 59 bridges.

At the decree of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, thousands of servicemen, Workers' Party employees and voluntary servants were engaged in restoration works in areas hit by natural disasters throughout the summer, the publication said.

Single-story and multi-story residential buildings for over 2,300 families, public buildings and parks were built in the Komdok area where zinc, magnetite and other minerals are being extracted.

Kim visited the area in October and personally observed the course of the restoration works.

