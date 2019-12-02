UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites For Missile Vehicles - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:05 PM

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites for Missile Vehicles - Reports

North Korea has since the start of this summer built several dozen concrete platforms designed to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from vehicle launchers, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing US and South Korean sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) North Korea has since the start of this summer built several dozen concrete platforms designed to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from vehicle launchers, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing US and South Korean sources.

According to the newspaper, the platforms are designed to prevent other countries from detecting the exact location from where missiles are launched.

The newspaper noted that the Japanese Navy's self-defense forces had deployed warships with Aegis multifunctional combat systems to the Sea of Japan in the beginning of November to respond to potential military provocations from the North.

In late November, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

In early October, the country announced the successful launch of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, Pukguksong-3, which was fired off the coast of Wonsan Bay.

Last year saw major improvements to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been tense due due to Pyongyang's multiple missile tests, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding direct talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. However, the negotiation process came to a standstill in 2019 due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and resumed missile tests.

Related Topics

Vehicle Wonsan Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong October November 2019 From

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

15 minutes ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with a ..

41 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on Nation ..

41 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

France cancels boat offer to Libya under NGO press ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.