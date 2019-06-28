North Korea Calls For End To US-S.Korea War Games - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:32 PM
Pyongyang urges Seoul to cancel joint military drills with Washington scheduled for August, which cost it the precious chance for better inter-Korean ties, state media reported Friday
The Pentagon last year downsized and renamed the summertime Freedom Guardian command post drills to 19-2 Exercise. It it will take place from August 11-20.
South Korea should stop these "reckless military provocations" that will "divest them of the valuable opportunity for the improvement of the North-South relations," North Korea's official KCNA news agency warned.
The media added that the upcoming drills were the same old exercise to prepare a preemptive conventional arms strike on North Korea conducted under a new name, which changed nothing about its essence.