North Korea Calls For End To US-S.Korea War Games - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:32 PM

North Korea Calls for End to US-S.Korea War Games - Reports

Pyongyang urges Seoul to cancel joint military drills with Washington scheduled for August, which cost it the precious chance for better inter-Korean ties, state media reported Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Pyongyang urges Seoul to cancel joint military drills with Washington scheduled for August, which cost it the precious chance for better inter-Korean ties, state media reported Friday.

The Pentagon last year downsized and renamed the summertime Freedom Guardian command post drills to 19-2 Exercise. It it will take place from August 11-20.

South Korea should stop these "reckless military provocations" that will "divest them of the valuable opportunity for the improvement of the North-South relations," North Korea's official KCNA news agency warned.

The media added that the upcoming drills were the same old exercise to prepare a preemptive conventional arms strike on North Korea conducted under a new name, which changed nothing about its essence.

