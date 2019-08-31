UrduPoint.com
North Korea Cancels Foreign Minister's Attendance Of UN General Assembly - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:22 PM

North Korea has canceled Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho's attendance of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, media reported on Saturday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) North Korea has canceled Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho's attendance of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, media reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Pyongyang had initially registered Ri as its representative to the assembly, but then decided to replace him with the North Korean Ambassador in New York, according to the NHK news outlet.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to open on September 17.

