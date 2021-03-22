North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But US 'Actually Can Not' - Senator

North Korea and other nations such as Iran have the capability to produce new nuclear warheads from plutonium pits but the United States still lacks the capacity to do so, US Senator Deb Fischer, leading Republican on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee said in a podcast on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) North Korea and other nations such as Iran have the capability to produce new nuclear warheads from plutonium pits but the United States still lacks the capacity to do so, US Senator Deb Fischer, leading Republican on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee said in a podcast on Monday.

"North Korea is capable of manufacturing nuclear weapons but the United States actually can't," Fischer told the podcast hosted by the Heritage Foundation. "I think we've become very very complacent in this country.

"

The United States had to restart pit production of plutonium warheads if the United States was to remain a nuclear power, Fischer said.

"If the United States is serious about remaining a nuclear power, we have to have pit production capability," she added.

Fischer acknowledged there was broad bipartisan support in Congress for the $1.5 trillion 30-year-long nuclear modernization program that was launched by former President Barack Obama and continued by former President Donald Trump.