UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Capable Of Making Nuclear Weapons But US 'Actually Can Not' - Senator

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:05 PM

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But US 'Actually Can Not' - Senator

North Korea and other nations such as Iran have the capability to produce new nuclear warheads from plutonium pits but the United States still lacks the capacity to do so, US Senator Deb Fischer, leading Republican on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee said in a podcast on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) North Korea and other nations such as Iran have the capability to produce new nuclear warheads from plutonium pits but the United States still lacks the capacity to do so, US Senator Deb Fischer, leading Republican on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee said in a podcast on Monday.

"North Korea is capable of manufacturing nuclear weapons but the United States actually can't," Fischer told the podcast hosted by the Heritage Foundation. "I think we've become very very complacent in this country.

"

The United States had to restart pit production of plutonium warheads if the United States was to remain a nuclear power, Fischer said.

"If the United States is serious about remaining a nuclear power, we have to have pit production capability," she added.

Fischer acknowledged there was broad bipartisan support in Congress for the $1.5 trillion 30-year-long nuclear modernization program that was launched by former President Barack Obama and continued by former President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Iran Nuclear Trump United States North Korea Congress From

Recent Stories

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

5 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

5 minutes ago

EU split on way forward in Britain vaccine row

9 minutes ago

Senior Minister GB Ubaidullah Baig assures additio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.