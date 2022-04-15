North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a military parade -- at which the regime may unveil new weapons -- might happen

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a military parade -- at which the regime may unveil new weapons -- might happen.

Known as the Day of the Sun in the nuclear-armed North, the April 15 birthday of the late Kim Il Sung -- grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un -- is one of the most important dates in Pyongyang's political Calendar.

There has been a steady drumbeat of celebratory coverage in state media leading up to the day, including commemorative stamps, light festivals, dance parties and floral tributes.

"I came to see the lighting festival with my daughter. Looking at it today, it's really cool. The most impressive thing in particular is this one that says 'self-reliance'," Ri Bom Chol, a 40-year-old doctor, told an AFP reporter in Pyongyang.

The anniversary celebrations come three weeks after North Korea staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever -- the first time Kim's most powerful weapons had been fired at full range since 2017.

That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

Analysts along with South Korean and US officials had widely expected Pyongyang to mark April 15 with a military parade to unveil new weaponry, or even a test of the country's banned nuclear weapons.

But there was no mention Friday in state media of any such event. The official KCTV reported only that there would be a "grand performance" Friday evening, followed by fireworks.

Seoul-based specialist site NK news said its sources in the North heard helicopters and jets flying low over Pyongyang very early Friday, hinting at a military parade.

But an analysis of satellite imagery later Friday suggested no parade had taken place, the site added.