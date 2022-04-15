UrduPoint.com

North Korea Celebrates Founding Leader's Birthday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 03:37 PM

North Korea celebrates founding leader's birthday

North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a military parade -- at which the regime may unveil new weapons -- might happen

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a military parade -- at which the regime may unveil new weapons -- might happen.

Known as the Day of the Sun in the nuclear-armed North, the April 15 birthday of the late Kim Il Sung -- grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un -- is one of the most important dates in Pyongyang's political Calendar.

There has been a steady drumbeat of celebratory coverage in state media leading up to the day, including commemorative stamps, light festivals, dance parties and floral tributes.

"I came to see the lighting festival with my daughter. Looking at it today, it's really cool. The most impressive thing in particular is this one that says 'self-reliance'," Ri Bom Chol, a 40-year-old doctor, told an AFP reporter in Pyongyang.

The anniversary celebrations come three weeks after North Korea staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever -- the first time Kim's most powerful weapons had been fired at full range since 2017.

That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

Analysts along with South Korean and US officials had widely expected Pyongyang to mark April 15 with a military parade to unveil new weaponry, or even a test of the country's banned nuclear weapons.

But there was no mention Friday in state media of any such event. The official KCTV reported only that there would be a "grand performance" Friday evening, followed by fireworks.

Seoul-based specialist site NK news said its sources in the North heard helicopters and jets flying low over Pyongyang very early Friday, hinting at a military parade.

But an analysis of satellite imagery later Friday suggested no parade had taken place, the site added.

Related Topics

Nuclear Doctor Pyongyang North Korea SITE Kim Jong April May 2017 Media Event

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in ..

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

3 minutes ago
 Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

14 seconds ago
 Railways plans to start rehabilitate work of 33-km ..

Railways plans to start rehabilitate work of 33-km track in Balochistan

17 seconds ago
 Accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO Threatens Sta ..

Accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO Threatens Stability in Northern Europe - Mo ..

19 seconds ago
 Hangu bye-election: Campaign to end Friday midnigh ..

Hangu bye-election: Campaign to end Friday midnight

20 seconds ago
 Russian Military Says Mariupol Steel Plant Liberat ..

Russian Military Says Mariupol Steel Plant Liberated From Ukrainian Nationalists

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.