North Korea Commemorates 76th Founding Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) North Korea on Monday commemorated the nation’s 76th founding anniversary under Kim Jong un, whose reign has been described as one of “creation and change.”
An evening gala was organized in the capital Pyongyang on Sunday “to celebrate the 76th founding anniversary of the DPRK,” state-run KCNA news reported, using the initials of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea which is the official name of North Korea.
The evening gala “fully demonstrated the brave fighting spirit and irresistible might of the Korean people who are dashing toward the rosy future of the prosperous country, redoubling the might of their patriotism and unity,” it said.
Addressing the event, Premier Kim Tok Hun said North Korea was “opening up a new era of change in the face of manifold difficulties.”
“The founding of the DPRK was an important political event in which the long-cherished desire of the working masses for their genuine power was successfully realized,” said Kim, who is also the vice-president of the State Affairs Commission.
