North Korea Condemns South Korea, US for Holding Military Exercises in Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) A North Korean defense ministry spokesman issued a "strong warning" to South Korea and the United States on Thursday over their latest round of largest-ever combined military drills, adding that Pyongyang condemned "provocative and irresponsible" actions that could escalate the situation in the region.

"The US forces in South Korea and the puppet army are staging 'combined joint firepower annihilation drill' targeting the DPRK (North Korea) by massively mobilizing various types of offensive weapons and equipment ... Our response to this is inevitable. Our army strongly denounces the provocative and irresponsible moves of the puppet military authorities escalating the military tension in the region despite its repeated warnings, and warns them solemnly," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

The spokesman noted that the armed forces of the US and South Korea had held five rounds of exercises on May 25 and June 2, 7, 12 and 15.

South Korea and the US have held the largest-ever joint live-fire exercises in five stages since the end of May in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their alliance and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the South Korean armed forces. The exercises were held at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in the South Korean city of Pocheon located 30 kilometers from the military demarcation line, which divides South Korea and North Korea. More than 610 units of military equipment and over 2,500 South Korean and US military personnel participated in the drills.

The parties stated that the exercises were aimed at working out scenarios for responding to North Korea's "provocations."

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan region.

