North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev, Calls US Biggest War Criminal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Pyongyang on Tuesday accused the United States of being the biggest war criminal, proliferator of weapons of mass destruction and the mastermind deliberately prolonging the Ukrainian crisis following the decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"The U.S. has made a very dangerous choice by deciding to offer such lethal weapons to Ukraine, which brings to light once again its true colors as destroyer of peace regarding aggression and massacre as its national policy and mode of existence... This clearly shows once again before the world the impudent behavior of the U.S., a top-class war criminal nation and WMD proliferater... The situation goes to clearly prove that the U.S. is the chief culprit of intentionally prolonging the Ukrainian crisis and the 'deadly enemy of mankind' disturbing global peace and security," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement, published by KCNA.

Washington should be prepared for the "disastrous consequences" of its decision as it could lead the world to a new catastrophe, the ministry said, adding that it was NATO expansion that had brought Europe into conflict in the first place.

"The DPRK government and all the Korean people extend firm support and solidarity to the just cause of the Russian people once again, convinced that Russia will boldly weather all trials and difficulties and surely achieve the final victory," the statement read.

The US last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers. On Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will co-sponsor a US defense budget amendment that would ban the US from transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and South Korea have not signed the convention.