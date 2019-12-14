UrduPoint.com
North Korea Conducted Another 'Important Test' At Sohae Cosmodrome - Military Academy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:12 PM

North Korea Conducted Another 'Important Test' at Sohae Cosmodrome - Military Academy

The North Korean Academy of the National Defense Science said on Saturday that it had conducted yet another "important" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station last evening

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The North Korean Academy of the National Defense Science said on Saturday that it had conducted yet another "important" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station last evening.

"On December 13, 2019, from 22.41 to 22.48 [13.41-13.48 GMT], another important test was conducted at the Sohae cosmodrome.

Our defense scientists were very honored to receive warm congratulations from the party's central committee. The results in defense, which we achieve one by another recently, will be used to raise the reliable strategic nuclear deterrence potential of North Korea to another new level," a spokesman for the academy said in a statement published by the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

Last weekend, the academy also said about succesful "important" test at Sohae. which might reportedly be a test of a solid-fuel engine for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

