UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Conducts Another 'crucial Test' At Sohae Launch Site : KCNA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:46 PM

North Korea conducts another 'crucial test' at Sohae launch site : KCNA

North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked with a deadline approaching

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked with a deadline approaching.

"Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on December 13," a spokesman for the North's National academy of Defence Science said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The "research successes" will be "applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent" of North Korea, the spokesman added.

cdl/rma

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea SITE December Media From

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible steps to rid country of p ..

4 minutes ago

US Representative Khalilzad Welcomes Pakistan's Ef ..

14 minutes ago

UAE commits US$5 million to UN Emergency Response ..

19 minutes ago

Hearings on Assange's Extradition to US Will Be He ..

11 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

34 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.