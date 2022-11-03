North Korea Conducts Another Missile Launch - Japan Maritime Security Service
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 06:11 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) North Korea could have conducted another missile launch, the Japanese maritime security service said on Thursday.
"According to the defense ministry, North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missile," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, according to the Japanese military, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles, one of which could have been intercontinental.