North Korea Conducts 'Strategic Cruise Missile' Launching Drills on Thursday - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Pyongyang conducted a 'strategic cruise missile' launching drill at dawn on Thursday, having fired a total of four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles from the city of Kim Chaek in North Hamgyong Province toward the Sea of Japan, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea (the Sea of Japan) after traveling the 2000km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits," the report read.

According to the report, a relevant sub-unit of a strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region was involved in the drills.

Other sub-units carried out firepower training at hardened sites without live-firing missiles, the reports said.

The media cited the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea as saying that "the drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."