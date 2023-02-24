UrduPoint.com

North Korea Conducts 'Strategic Cruise Missile' Launching Drills On Thursday - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 03:30 AM

North Korea Conducts 'Strategic Cruise Missile' Launching Drills on Thursday - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Pyongyang conducted a 'strategic cruise missile' launching drill at dawn on Thursday, having fired a total of four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles from the city of Kim Chaek in North Hamgyong Province toward the Sea of Japan, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea (the Sea of Japan) after traveling the 2000km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits," the report read.

According to the report, a relevant sub-unit of a strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region was involved in the drills.

Other sub-units carried out firepower training at hardened sites without live-firing missiles, the reports said.

The media cited the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea as saying that "the drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."

Related Topics

Army Nuclear Pyongyang Japan Media From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

3 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

3 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

4 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

4 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.