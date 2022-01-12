North Korea Confirmed Test of Hypersonic Missile in Presence of Kim Jong Un - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) North Korea tested a hypersonic missile, its warhead hit the target at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), and the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, watched the test, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea, reported.

Earlier reports said North Korea early on Tuesday fired one presumably ballistic missile from the interior of the country towards the Sea of Japan. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea officially stated the missile flew at least 700 kilometers, and the highest speed was Mach 10 with the highest flight altitude of 60 kilometers. According to the South Korean military, this projectile is more advanced, but the JCS has so far refused to confirm whether it was a hypersonic missile.