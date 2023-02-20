North Korea Confirms Launch of Two Missiles on Monday - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) North Korea has confirmed that it test-fired two missiles from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

The MLRS drill was conducted at 7:00 a.m. local time on Monday (22:00 GMT on Sunday), KCNA said, adding that the test-firing was carried out in response to the joint US-South Korea drills completed on Sunday.

KCNA said that the two missiles, fired toward the Sea of Japan, flew 395 kilometers (245 miles) and 337 kilometers.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported early on Monday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The test-firing was detected from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.

m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and 7:11 a.m. local time, according to JCS.

Japanese media reported citing Japan's Ministry of Defense that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning: the first one reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a distance of 400 kilometers; the second missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers and flew over 350 kilometers. The missiles fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Monday that, following Pyongyang's Saturday ICBM launch and the Monday test-firing of two ballistic missiles, Japan requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC).