North Korea Confirms Test Launch Of Hwasong-17 ICBM On Thursday Morning - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) North Korea has confirmed that it had conducted a test launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

On Thursday, North Korea reportedly launched a long-range ballistic missile, presumably an ICBM, toward the Sea of Japan. The South Korean military confirmed that the North Korean missile flew approximately 670 miles with a maximum altitude of more than 3,850 miles. South Korea retaliated by launching a series of ballistic and cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

Yonhap cited KCNA as saying that North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the launch of the missile.

"He (Kim Jong-un) stressed that our national defense forces would possess formidable military and technical capabilities unperturbed by any military threat and blackmail and keep themselves fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists," Kim Jong-un said as quoted by Yonhap.

It was the first launch of a North Korean ICBM since 2017, marking an end to its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing.

