North Korea Confirms Test Launch of New Hypersonic Missile - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The North Korean academy of National Defense Science has test-fired the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed.

Earlier, the test launch of the Hwasong-8 missile was reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea had fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan.